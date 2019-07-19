Delhi University Fifth Cut-Off Released; Check Arts, Commerce, Science Complete List Here

The admission process based on the fifth cut-off will be done from July 20 to July 23 (except Sunday).

The fifth cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate (UG) courses of the Delhi University colleges for the academic year 2019-2020 has been released. The DU fifth cut-off has been released on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (fifth admission list) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given on the links below.

For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the DU fifth cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.

According to the official notification released by DU regarding the admission schedule, further cut-off lists schedule may be declared depending on the number of vacant seats in its affiliated collges.

DU cut-off 2019: Complete fifth cut-off lists for all subjects

Science

Arts and Commerce

B.A. (Prog.)

Over 63,000 students have taken admissions to Delhi University's 62,000 seats after fourth cut-off, according to data shared by the varsity.

Till last Tuesday, the second day of the admission after the fourth cut-offs were announced by the varsity last week, 63,725 admissions had taken place, which means that the university has over admitted students.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the economically weaker section (EWS) category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000.

Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

