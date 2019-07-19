Delhi University Expected To Release Fifth Cut Off List Soon

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University to release fifth cut off list soon

Delhi University is expected to release the fifth cut off list today evening. The fifth cut off will be released for seats which remain vacant, if any, after admissions based on the fourth cut off. As per reports, over 63,000 admissions have been made for merit-based undergraduate courses offered by the University. This means that fifth cut off will be released for limited number of seats and few courses.

Admission to popular courses like BA Programme, B.Com., BA Economics etc. had closed in many colleges after the initial three cut offs. However, seats may become available if any student withdrew admission after fourth cut off.

Based on the trends in the first four cut off lists, the cut offs will decrease but not exponentially.

In the fourth cut off, Hindu College was among those that had set the highest cut off for any course. In the fourth list, Hindu College had set 97.75 per cent cut off for B.Com. (H).

The admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019 (except on Sunday).

Delhi University's Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will release the second cut off list for admission to BA Programme and B.Com. on July 20.

Meanwhile, the University has been releasing the result for Entrance Tests. The University has also released the counselling schedule for a select few courses for which the first allotment list will be released on July 21, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.