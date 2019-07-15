Hindu College Sets 97.75 Per Cent For B.Com. (H) In Fourth Cut Off List

DU Cut Off 2019: DU has released the fourth cut off list

DU Cut Off 2019: With the fourth cut off, Delhi University has opened admission for some of the student-favourite courses. Hindu College, which had closed admission for B.Com. (H) in the third list, has opened admission for the course in the fourth list but cut off is only slightly less than the second cut off. In second list, Hindu College had set 97.75 per cent as the cut off for B.Com. (H) and has set 97.5 per cent as the cut off in the fourth list.

Other courses available at Hindu College include BA (H) Sociology at 96.75 per cent and B.Sc. (H) Zoology at 95.66 per cent.

Ramjas College has opened admission for B.Sc. (H) Zoology, which was closed in third list, at 94 per cent cut off. Many popular courses are still available at Ramjas College - BA (H) English at 95.5 per cent, BA (H) Economics at 97.25 per cent, B.Com. at 96.75 per cent (admission has been closed for B.Com. Honors), and B.Sc. (H) Statistics at 96 per cent.

Miranda House, the best college in the country according to NIRF, has closed admission for most of the courses, except BA (H) Bengali which is available at 61 per cent, BA (H) Economics which is available at 97.25 per cent, BA (H) Geography at 96.5 per cent, and B.Sc. (H) Botany at 94.33 per cent.

Among off-campus colleges, several have lowered the cut offs but have also closed admission for most of the popular courses.

At Bhagini Nivedita College, BA Programme is available at 67 per cent, BA (H) Hindi is available at 65 per cent, B.Sc. (H) Home Science is available at 75 per cent and highest cut off in the fourth list has been set for B.Sc. (H) Physics at 87 per cent. Bhaskaracharya College is offering B.Sc. (H) Electronics at 87.33 per cent.

At Deshbandhu College, BA Programme is available at 85 per cent, B.Sc. (H) Botany is available at 86 per cent, and B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science at 85 per cent.

Dyal Singh College is offering BA (H) Philosophy at 85 per cent, B.Sc. (H) botany at 88 per cent, and B.Sc. Life Science at 86.66 per cent.

The admissions based on the fourth cut off list will begin today and conclude on July 17, 2019. If seats remain vacant after the fourth list, a fifth cut off list will be released on July 20, 2019.

