Delhi University Entrance Test Result, Counselling Schedule Released

DU Entrance Test result and counselling schedule released

DU Admission 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has been releasing the result for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019. The latest results to be released is for exams conducted on July 3, July 4, and July 7 - B.P.Ed., Five year Integrated course in Journalism, B.Ed. Special Education, and B.El.Ed. Besides the result, Delhi University has released the counselling for some of the entrance-based courses.

DU Entrance Test Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official NTA website: nta.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for DUET July 2019 Result.

Step three: In the next page, click on the link for DUET 2019 result.

Step four: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step five: View your result.

DUET 2019 Result: Direct Link

DU Counselling Schedule For Entrance-Based Course

The University has released the counselling schedule and guidelines for the following courses:

B.A. (Honours) Business Economics (BA (H) BE)

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA))

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)(BTech (IT&MI))

B.A. Honours (Humanities & Social Sciences) (BA (H&SS))

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Journalism

DUET 2019 Counselling Schedule: Check Here

The final rank-wise result for the above courses will be declared on 18-19 July 2019. Students who have appeared in the test for these courses are advised to check Delhi University admission portal every few hours during this period.

For the BMS/BBA(FIA)/BA (H)BE courses and the B.El.Ed. course, applicants will be allowed to edit and update their preference order of colleges (and courses) for 24 hours after the declaration of the rank-wise result. Applicants will need to log in to their admission dashboard for the purpose.

The University will release the first allotment list for the courses mentioned above on July 21, 2019.

