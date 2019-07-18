NTA Releases DU JAT 2019 Result And Final Answer Key

DU JAT Result 2019 has been released on the official website

DU JAT Result 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the entrance tests on behalf of Delhi University this year, has released the result for DU JAT or DU Joint Admission Test 2019. DU JAT is conducted for admission to BMS, BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons.) Business Economics course. Along with the result, NTA has also released the final answer key used to prepare the result. DU JAT exam was conducted on July 6, 2019.

DU JAT 2019 Result: How to Check?

Step one: Go to official NTA website: nta.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for DUET July 2019 Result.

Step three: In the next page, click on the link for JAT result.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

DU JAT 2019 Result Direct Link

DU JAT 2019 Final Answer Key Direct Link

As per the DU JAT result, Ishaan Jain has topped in the DU JAT 2019 exam with 100 percentile. Shantanu Chaudhary has also secured 100 percentile.

Delhi University will notify further instructions for DU admissions based on the entrance test on its official website.

Meanwhile, the University is expected to release the fifth cut off list for remaining vacant seats in merit-based undergraduate courses soon. As per a report, 67,419 admissions have already taken place after 1,766 withdrawals. There are 62,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the University.

