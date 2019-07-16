Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 Result Released

DU Admission 2019: NTA has released DUET 2019 result on the official website

DU Admission 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA), which had conducted the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 exam, has released the result for DUET 2019 examinations conducted on July 3 and July 6. Along with the result, NTA has also released answer key for the DUET exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result using their application form number and date of birth.

DUET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: du.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for checking individual results.

Step three: Enter your application form number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

DUET 2019 Result: Direct Link

A separate link has been provided for students to check answer key. The DUET answer key has been released for the following courses so far:

LLB

B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations)

Bachelor of Education

B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication

NTA will release the result for rest of the courses soon. For the courses having both the Entrance Test and Interview, the list of shortlisted candidates and dates of interview will be notified on the DU admission portal shortly.

DUET is conducted for admission to a handful of undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses, M.Phil., and M.Phil.-PhD. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode in 18 different cities across India.

Meanwhile, Delhi University recently released the fourth cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. The admissions based on the fourth list will conclude tomorrow. If seats remain vacant after admission through fourth list, the University will release a fifth cut off list on July 20.

