Delhi University's DUET Answer Key 2019 Today. Direct Link Here

Delhi University's DUET answer key link is available at du.ac.in.

DUET answer key 2019: Delhi Universiyt Entrance Test or DUET answer key is expected to be released today. According to the official notifcation, the answer keys for the exams held for admissions to various Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses in Delhi University is expected to be released by a link hosted by NTA or National Testing Agency, the officiating body of DUET 2019, today from morning 10 AM. Candidates would need their applicaiton form number and date of birth details to access the DUET answer key from the official website. A link to access DUET answer key is available on the official website, du.ac.in.

According to the schedule released by NTA, candidates will be allowed to raise objections to DUET answer key till July 11.

DUET answer key 2019: Direct link for Delhi University answer key

Candidates who are searching for DUET answer key 2019 may check the answer keys from the link provided here:

Direct link for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) answer key

“The Objection Tracker/ Challenge of Answer Keys (along with Candidate Response Sheets) will be made live from 10:00 AM of 9th July 2019 and will remain active till 10:00 AM of 11th July 2019,” said the official notification on DUET answer key.

According to the NTA, the challenges received will be placed before the subject experts.

“The decision of Subject Expert(s) shall be final. Thereafter the ‘Final Key' shall be uploaded and the result shall be compiled based on the final key,” a notification in regard to DUET answer key said.

