Delhi University To Release Answer Key For Entrance Tests Today

DU Admission 2019: DUET 2019 answer key to release today

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University will release answer key for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 today. The University has already released the master question paper for the entrance test conducted till yesterday and will release the master question paper for the tests conducted today soon. National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the entrance test on behalf of the University, has already released the link for objection tracker.

The agency is expected to release answer keys and candidate responses sheets for entrance tests conducted from July 3 to July 6 today and will release the answer key and response sheet for tests conducted from July 7 to July 9 on July 11.

After the answer key for DUET 2019 is released, candidates will have to submit their objections, if any, on the answer key and response sheet within 48 hours through the objection tracker that has been released by the agency.

According to a prior notification on the Delhi University admission portal, the objections raised would be considered by the respective departments and a final key will be prepared and displayed between July 12 and July 20, 2019.

DUET 2019 Master Question Paper Direct Link

DUET 2019 Objection Tracker Direct Link

The result for DUET 2019 will be displayed on the University website on or after July 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has released the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. The cut offs have decreased but not exponentially in the the third list. Admissions based on the third list will conclude on July 11, 2019.

