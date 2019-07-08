Delhi University Entrance Test Updates: Objection Tracker, Answer Key To Release Tomorrow

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University will conclude entrance tests tomorrow

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University began the entrance test for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and research courses on July 3. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will culminate on July 9. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the DUET on behalf of the University, has begun releasing the master question paper along with dummy answers for the entrance tests that have been completed. The process for submitting objections will begin after DUET concludes tomorrow, July 9.

To access the master question paper with dummy answers click here.

Students must note that the answers mentioned in the master question paper are dummy answers and actual answer key will be uploaded later on the website.

As for objection tracker, to submit objections, after the objection submission begins, click here.

The link will remain active for 48 hours after activation.

The Objection Tracker/ Challenge of Answer Keys (along with Candidate Response Sheets) will be made live from 10:00 AM of 9th July 2019 and will remain active till 10:00 AM of 11th July 2019 for the following Entrance Test (Courses/ Programmes):

The schedule of Objection Tracker/ Challenge of Answer Keys (along with Candidate Response Sheets) for remaining courses/programmes will be notified later.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has concluded the admission process for merit-based undergraduate courses based on the second cut off list. As per reports, more than 36,000 students have been admitted to the Delhi University after the second cut-off list. After 751 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions, the number of admissions stands at 36,850, revealed the University.

