Delhi University Entrance Test Begins In 18 Cities

DUET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) began Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 yesterday. The entrance test, which will be conducted for a handful of undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses, and M.Phil. and/or PhD courses, will conclude on July 8, 2019. The entrance will be conducted in three shifts on each day. The examination is being conducted at 100 exam centres spread across 18 cities across India.

81,307 candidates have enrolled for UG entrance test, 1,28,699 candidates have enrolled for PG entrance test, and 12,355 candidates have enrolled for M.Phil. and/or PhD entrance test. Out of the total candidates who have enrolled for DUET, 1,929 are PwD or Special Category candidates.

Like all other exams conducted by NTA, DUET will also be monitored through live CCTV and has installed jammers at exam centres to curb any malpractice during the exam.

The link to the Objection Tracker (including question paper attempted by the candidate) would be emailed on the registered email ID of the candidate on July 9, 2019 for exams conducted on July 3 to July 6, 2019, and on July 11, 2019 for exams conducted on July 7 and July 8, 2019. A candidate will be allowed to raise objection on the answer key by logging on the portal within 48 hours of receiving the Objection Tracker link on their email.

After resolution of the objections received, if any, final answer key will be released by the concerned department July 12 and July 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, Delhi University released the second cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses yesterday. There has been only a marginal drop in the cut off percentage with seats in popular courses at top colleges already filled after first list.

