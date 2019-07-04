Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off For Arts, Commerce; Economics Still Available At SRCC

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University releases second cut off for Arts, Commerce courses

DU Cut Off 2019: While several top colleges in Delhi University have closed admission after first cut off, seats in many others are still vacant. However, the cut offs have dropped only marginally from the first list. Miranda House, adjudged the best college in the country by NIRF, has closed admission to many Arts courses, but BA (H) Economics is still available at 97.75 per cent cut off, and BA (H) Geography is available at 98 per cent marks. BA (H) Philosophy is also available at Miranda House at 94.50 per cent marks.

In Ramjas College, BA (H) Economics is available 98 per cent and BA (H) English is available at 96.5 per cent marks. BA (H) History is available at 97 per cent marks. At Ramjas, seats are also available for B.Com. (H) at 97.5 per cent marks.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed admission for BA (H) Economics but seats are available for B.Com. (H) at 98 per cent marks.

Hindu College has closed admission for most of the Arts courses, but BA (H) Economics is still available at 98.25 per cent marks and B.Com. (H) is available at 97.75 per cent marks.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma college is offering BA(H) Economics at 96 per cent marks. B.Com. is available at 94 per cent marks and B.Com. (H) is available at 96 per cent marks at ARSD.

At Sri Venketeswara College, BA (H) Economics is available at 97.5 per cent marks. Seats in BA (H) English are also available at Sri Venketeswara at 96 per cent marks.

DU 2nd Cut Off for Arts, Commerce: Complete List

The general trend shows that the cut offs in the second list have decreased only marginally with a 0.25 or 0.5% difference from the first list. Seats in most top colleges and for in-demand courses have filled. However, seats are still available in off-campus colleges and in less popular courses.

