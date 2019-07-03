Delhi University Expected To Release Second Cut Off Today: Live Updates

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University will release second cut off list for undergraduate courses today. The University had released the first cut off list on June 27, 2019. The admission process based on the first cut off list was conducted from June 28 to July 1. The cut offs this year were a tad bit higher than last year. The second cut off list, which is due to release today, is expected to bring some relief for students who do not have marks in the range of 95-98+. However, going by the trends of previous years, the cut off may remain high even in the second list. As per reports, 19,000 seats were filled by the end of the day on July 1. There are total 63,000 seats available under undergraduate programmes in Delhi University.
DU Second Cut Off 2091: Live Updates
Click here for more Education News
Delhi University colleges began releasing the first cut off list on June 27. The highest cut off in an Arts course was at Hindu College for admission to BA (Hons.) Political Science at 99 per cent.
Delhi University is expected to release second cut off list for undergraduate courses today. The cut off is expected to remain high even in the second list.