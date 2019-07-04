Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off For BA Programme; Highest 98.5% At Lady Shri Ram College

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University releases second cut off for BA Programme

Highlights LSR has set highest cut off for BA Programme in the second list at 98.5%. Miranda House has closed admission for unreserved category students. Colleges like Aryabhatta, Bharati have set cut off less than 90%.

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University released the second cut of list for undergraduate admission yesterday. One look at the cut off list and it is evident that BA Programme is among the courses that fill fast in Delhi University. Many top colleges have closed admission in BA Programme course after the first cut off. This year, Delhi University had released separate cut off list for BA Programme courses owing to the different subject combinations offered by colleges and consequently needing separate cut offs for each subject combination.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women has the highest cut off for BA Programme in the second list. It has set 98.5 per cent cut off marks for History and Political Science subject combination.

Miranda House, the top college in the country according to NIRF, has closed admission for all subject combinations. Few seats are available for reserved categories for certain subject combinations in BA Programme course.

DU Second Cut Off For BA Programme; Complete List Here

Ramjas College has closed admission to BA Programme for category B (Philosophy+ Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Political Science/Economics/Mathematics)) subject combinations. Seats are available for category A (Sanskrit + Any one out of these (English/ Hindi/ History/ Pol.Science/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Philosophy)) at 92.75 per cent marks and for category C (Any two discipline from these (English/ Hindi/ History/ Pol. Science/ Economics/ Mathematics)) at 95.5 per cent marks.

Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off List For Science; 97 Per Cent For Zoology At Hindu

Hindu College has also closed admission for BA Programme for all subject combinations, except for Sanskrit and Political Science at 96.25 per cent marks.

Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off For Arts, Commerce; 98.25 Per Cent For Economics At Hindu

BA Programme with History and Political Science combination is available at several colleges in the second cut off, with the cut off set below 90 per cent at colleges like Aryabhatta College, Bharati College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, and Janki Devi Memorial College.

