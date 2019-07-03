Delhi University (DU) Colleges Release Second Cut Off List For UG Admission

DU Second Cut Off Released College Wise

Colleges affiliated to the city based Delhi University have started releasing the individual cut off list for undergraduate admission. The cut-off in second is expected to fall marginally as almost one third of seats have been filled in most colleges. Last year, after the 25 per cent seats were filled during the admission days based on the first cut-off, the second cut-off saw a marginal fall.

Students expect the cut offs to go a bit lower in the second list, however given the trends of the past few years, no dramatic decrease in the cut off marks are expected in second or third cut off.

The admission process based on the second cut-off list in DU will be held from July 4 to July 6.

As of now, Keshav Mahavidyalaya has released the list on its website. The BA Psychology (Honours) course has the highest cut off of 96.5%. The second highest cut off has been set for the B.Com (Honours) at 96%.

South Delhi based Ramanajun College has also released the second cut off list. The highest cut off score has been set for B.Com (Honours) course at 94.5%.

In Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic (PGDAV) college, for admission to BA (Political Science), BA (History) and BA (Economics) 87% cut off has been pegged.

Another south Delhi college, Archarya Narendra Dev, has set the cut off for B.Com (Honours) at 94.5%. Highest cut off has been set for B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry at 95%.

