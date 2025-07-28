Delhi University Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For UG Programs To Be Released Today, Download Here

DU CSAC UG Round 2 Seat allocation list Out 2025: The University of Delhi is scheduled to release the second round seat allocation list for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) programs today. Students who participated in the admission process will be able to check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The second round seat allocation list will be released for 71,264 seats across 69 colleges for 79 courses for the academic session 2025-26.

DU University Admissions 2025: How To Download Round 2 Seat Allotment List?

Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on "UG-Admissions".

Enter your CUET application number and password.

Click on "Login".

Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen for the first phase.

Here is the direct working link for students to check their seat allotment result, "UG Admissions 2025".

The University of Delhi will begin the sports trial from July 31 to August 4, 2025 across various colleges and sports complexes in Delhi.

These sports trials will be conducted for admission to UG programs under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2025-26.

The DU round 1 seat allocation list was released on July 19, 2025 at 5 PM.