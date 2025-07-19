Delhi University Releases First Seat Allocation List For Undergraduate Admissions

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: The Delhi University has released the cut-off list and the first seat allocation list for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the seat allocation list on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The allocation list has been released for 71,264 seats across 69 colleges for 79 courses for the academic session 2025-26.

DU University Admissions 2025: What's Next

Candidates will be able to accept their seat allotment result from today, July 19 to July 21, 2025.

Candidates must pay the admission fee for seat acceptance before July 23, 2025.

The admission to all the Undergraduate programs in Delhi University was based on the candidates' scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) examination, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

Check the first seat allocation list through this direct link here, "DU Admissions 2025".

The university is also preparing to begin trials for performance-based admissions under Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and other special quotas. Sports trials for undergraduate admissions are likely to begin on Friday, July 25.

Candidates are advised to visit the respective college or department websites for specific dates and details related to trials under performance-based categories. Admissions under the ECA, Sports, Performance-Based, and CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) quotas will commence from the third round of seat allocations.