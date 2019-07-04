Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off List For Science; 97 Per Cent For Zoology At Hindu

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University releases second cut off for Science courses

Highlights Hindu College set 97% cut off marks for B.Sc. (H) Zoology. Miranda House is offering B.Sc. (H) Physics at 96.67% marks. B.Sc. (H) Mathematics is available at Ramjas College at 96.5% marks.

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University, yesterday, released the second cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. The second cut off has not seen a huge dip in the cut off marks. Hindu College, which had set the highest cut off of the season - 99 per cent marks for B.Sc. (H) Physics, has closed admission for most of the Science courses. Some seats are available in B.Sc. (H) Zoology at 97 per cent marks, in B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry at 96.33 per cent marks, and B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics at 96 per cent marks.

At Ramjas, B.Sc. (H) Botany is available at 93.66 per cent marks, B.Sc. (H) Chemistry is available at 95.33 per cent marks, B.Sc. (H) mathematics is available at 96.5 per cent marks. Several other science courses are also open for admission at Ramjas.

Miranda House is offering B.Sc. (H) Botany at 95.33 per cent, B.Sc. (H) Chemistry at 96 per cent, B.Sc. (H) Mathematics at 96.5 per cent. B.Sc. (H) Physics, and B.Sc. (H) Zoology are both available at 96.67 per cent marks.

B.Sc. (H) Statistics is still available at Sri Venketeswara College at 96.5 per cent marks. At Sri Venketeswara, B.Sc. (H) Chemistry is available at 95 per cent marks, B.Sc. (H) Electronics is available at 94.66 per cent, and B.Sc. (H) mathematics is available at 96 per cent marks.

SGTB Khalsa is offering B.Sc. (H) Computer Science at 97 per cent marks, and B.Sc. (H) mathematics at 96 per cent marks in the second list.

The admission in more popular science courses, in the top colleges, are closed despite high cut offs and where seats are available, there has been a very minute dip in the cut off percentage as compared to the first list. The admission process based on the second cut off list will be carried out from July 4 to July 7.

