Delhi University Second Cut Off Expected Today

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University is expected to release second cut off for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses today. Though the date for second cut off in the official schedule is July 4, colleges affiliated with the University begin releasing their respective cut offs a day earlier. The cut offs are expected to remain high even in the second list.

In the first cut off list, the highest cut off was set by Hindu College for BA (Hons.) Political Science at 99 per cent. In Science stream, the highest cut off was again set by Hindu College - 98.33 Per cent for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics. Cut offs for BA Programme was released separately and was highest, 98.75 per cent, at Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

Press Trust of India reported that, out of the total 63,000 seats available in various affiliated colleges, over 19,000 seats were filled by 10.15 pm on Monday. July 1 was the last date to complete admission formalities based on first cut off list.

The admission process was extended for students from Andhra Pradesh after intervention from Vice President Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Students from Andhra Pradesh had faced difficulty in admission since the marks sheet issued to them had CGPA.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) mandated that the score achieved by students be multiplied by 10 to see whether they make it pass the cut-off marks. But this formula led to confusion as some DU colleges multiplied the CGPA score by 9.6 and some by 10.

