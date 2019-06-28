Delhi University First Cut Off Released; Complete List Here

DU Cut Off 2019 released for Arts, Science, and Commerce courses

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University released its first cut off list for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses. The highest cut off this year is 99 per cent for BA (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College. Hindu College is also leading the way in highest cut off category for Science courses with 98.33 per cent marks required for admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics. The DU cut offs have increased marginally at some colleges. However, there are also colleges that have kept the cut off below 90 per cent for some courses.

Arts and Humanities courses were a hit this year among the applicants. The highest cut off is at Hindu, as mentioned earlier. The second highest cut off for an Arts course is 98.75 per cent for BA (Hons.) Psychology. For B.Com. (Hons.), the highest cut off has been set by Sri Ram College of Commerce at 98.75 per cent.

DU Cut Off List For Arts, Commerce: Complete List Here

In case of Science stream courses, the highest cut off is, again, set by Hindu College at 98.33 per cent for B.Sc. (Hons.) in Physics. Cut offs for B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science are also high - 98 per cent at SGTB Khalsa College, and 97 per cent at Hansraj College.

DU Cut Off For Science Courses: Complete List Here

DU cut offs for BA Programme have been released separately by the Delhi University this year. For BA Programme, the highest cut off has been set by Lady Sri Ram College for Women at 98.75 per cent.

DU Cut Off For BA Programme: Complete List Here

The DU admission process based on the first cut off list begins today and will conclude on July 1, 2019. Second DU cut off list will be released on July 4.

