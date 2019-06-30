Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Admit Card Released

DUET Admit Card Released Online: Download Now

Admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA), government's exam conducting body, will conduct the DUET this year. The exam will be held for selecting candidates for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will be held from July 3 to July 8. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the DUET admit card from the official website of NTA using their form number and date of birth.

Download DUET Admit Card

Candidates must carry the DUET admit card to the centre on the exam day. Candidates are advised to check the DUET admit card carefully for their name, subject group, date of birth, gender, examination centre name, city, and category etc. In case of any problem related to admit card, the candidates may contact the DU helpline numbers between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

DUET will be held in 18 centres across India which are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, merit based admission process has begun for various other undergraduate courses in Delhi University. The admission process, which commenced after the release of the first cut off list on Thursday, is over for more than 9,100 candidates. In few colleges like Miranda House and Hindu College, there may not be a second cut-off list for certain courses since the seats may get filled after the first round of admissions.

The DU announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours -- a marginal increase over last year.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability