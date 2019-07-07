36,000 Admissions In DU After Second Cut-Off List

DU Admission 2019: 36,000 Admissions So Far

More than 36,000 students have been admitted to the Delhi University after the second cut-off list, according to data shared by the varsity. After 751 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions, the number of admissions stand at 36,850, the varsity said.

After the second cut-off, 3,069 cancellations have happened, it added.

Saturday was the last day of admission after the second cut-off was announced Wednesday.

According to Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and Physical Science have seen a high number of admissions.

She said some withdrawals have happened and an analysis will be done Monday to see which courses will be closed for the third cut-off list.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said there have been around 200 cancellations, but there have been 850 admissions to over 1,400 seats.

Kamala Nehru College (KNC) has seen around 845 admissions to 940 seats, the college principal, Kalpana Bhakuni, said.

She said BA (Honours) Sociology has seen a high number of admissions and the number of withdrawals has not been very high. However, she said courses like BA (Honours) Hindi, BA(Honours) Sanskrit, BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Journalism are likely to have third cut-offs.

KNC has also seen around 60 per cent admissions under the economically weaker section (EWS) category. The number of seats under the EWS category is 52, she said.

Lady Shri Ram College has seen over 1,100 admissions and there are seats still available under B.Com (Honours) and Mathematics (Honours), college principal Suman Sharma said.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate for the EWS category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category have been released by the varsity.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability