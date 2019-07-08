Delhi University Colleges Release Third Cut Off List; 95.5 Per Cent For English At Gargi College

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University colleges begin releasing third cut off list

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University affiliated colleges have begun releasing the third cut off list for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses. Satyawati College is among the first to release the third cut off list. At Satyawati admission has closed for popular courses like BA Economics (H) and BA History (H) but seats are still available for BA (H) English for which the cut off is 92.5-93 per cent. Cut offs are below 90 per cent for BA Programme - 86-87.75 per cent for BA Programme and 80-81.75 per cent for BA Programme with Sanskrit.

At Gargi College seats are still available for some of the popular courses, however the cut offs are still high. For BA (H) English) the cut off is set at 95.5 per cent, for B.Com., the cut off is 95 per cent and for B.Com. (H), the cut off is 96.25 per cent.

DU Third Cut Off List 2019 Today: Live Updates

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has also released the third cut off list. At Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, B.Com. (H) is available at 96.25 per cent and B.Com. is available at 95 per cent. BA Economics (H) is available at 96.5 per cent and BA English (H) is available at 94.5 per cent cut off.

The admission based on the third cut off list will begin tomorrow and conclude on July 11, 2019. The University will release fourth cut off list for admission to seats which remain vacant after the third round of admission on July 15, 2019.

