Delhi University Third Cut Off List Expected Soon: Live Updates

DU Admission 2019: DU third cut off list will be released soon.There is only a marginal dip expected in the third list as well.

Education | | Updated: July 08, 2019 16:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University Third Cut Off List Expected Soon: Live Updates

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University to release third cut off list soon

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University, ranked 13th in the country by NIRF, is expected to release the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses soon. The University releases a common cut off pdf while affiliated colleges release their individual cut offs on their official websites. Admission to most of the courses is cut off based with entrance test being held for a select few undergraduate courses. The first cut off list released by the University was exponentially high with only marginal dip witnessed in the second cut off. Students who have been hoping for admission in Delhi University are now waiting for the third cut off list which might see a visible decrease in the cut off percentage.

DU Third Cut Off List 2019: Live Updates

Click here for more Education News


Jul 08, 2019
16:43 (IST)
DU Third Cut Off 2019: Satyawati College Releases Third Cut Off List
Satyawati College has released the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. 

Jul 08, 2019
16:34 (IST)
DU Admission 2019: DUET 2019 Master Question Paper, Answer Key, Objection Tracker @ Nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 master question papers have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA).
Jul 08, 2019
16:24 (IST)
DU Admission 2019: DU Third Cut Off Tomorrow
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Colleges are expected to release third cut off list in the late evening today or early morning tomorrow.
Jul 08, 2019
16:12 (IST)
DU Admission 2019: 36,000 Admissions After Second Cut Off
More than 36,000 students have been admitted to the Delhi University after the second cut-off list, according to data shared by the varsity. After 751 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions, the number of admissions stand at 36,850, the varsity said.
No more content

Trending

DU AdmissionDU Cut OffDelhi University

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarnatakaMadhya PradeshYamuna ExpresswayMumbai RainsBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyRedmi K20 ProWeight LossiOS 13

................................ Advertisement ................................