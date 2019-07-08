Delhi University Third Cut Off List Expected Soon: Live Updates

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University to release third cut off list soon

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University, ranked 13th in the country by NIRF, is expected to release the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses soon. The University releases a common cut off pdf while affiliated colleges release their individual cut offs on their official websites. Admission to most of the courses is cut off based with entrance test being held for a select few undergraduate courses. The first cut off list released by the University was exponentially high with only marginal dip witnessed in the second cut off. Students who have been hoping for admission in Delhi University are now waiting for the third cut off list which might see a visible decrease in the cut off percentage.

DU Third Cut Off List 2019: Live Updates

