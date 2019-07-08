Delhi University Third Cut Off List Expected Soon: Live Updates

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University, ranked 13th in the country by NIRF, is expected to release the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses soon. The University releases a common cut off pdf while affiliated colleges release their individual cut offs on their official websites. Admission to most of the courses is cut off based with entrance test being held for a select few undergraduate courses. The first cut off list released by the University was exponentially high with only marginal dip witnessed in the second cut off. Students who have been hoping for admission in Delhi University are now waiting for the third cut off list which might see a visible decrease in the cut off percentage.
DU Third Cut Off List 2019: Live Updates
Satyawati College has released the third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses.
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 master question papers have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA).
DU Admission 2019: Delhi University Colleges are expected to release third cut off list in the late evening today or early morning tomorrow.
More than 36,000 students have been admitted to the Delhi University after the second cut-off list, according to data shared by the varsity. After 751 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions, the number of admissions stand at 36,850, the varsity said.