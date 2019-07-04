Marginal Drop In DU's 2nd Cut-Off, Popular Courses Closed For Unreserved Categories

DU Cut Off 2019: There's been only marginal drop in DU Cut off in the second list

The Delhi University announced a second cut-off list Wednesday evening with a marginal drop in marks required for admission to undergraduate courses, while a majority of North Campus colleges closed admission to various courses, including English and Political Science, for unreserved category students.

A few colleges also closed admission to courses like Psychology and History (Honours) for the category.

Hindu College, which had announced the highest cut-off in the first list at 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours), closed admission for Honours courses for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Sociology for the unreserved category.

However, a drop of 0.5 to 1 per cent was announced by the college for these courses in reserved categories.

Lady Sri Ram college closed admission for all courses except English Honours.

For the unreserved category, Sri Ram College of Commerce closed admission to Economic Honours but brought down the cut-off for B.Com by 1 per cent.

Kamla Nehru college closed admission for unreserved category for Honours courses in Political Science, Geography, History and Sociology while it kept the same cut-off for Psychology.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered themselves on the varsity's portal for admission till June 22, with 2,58,388 going ahead with the process and making payments.

The document verification, approval of admission and fee payment for the second cut-off will be carried out from July 4 to 6.

More than 23,700 students were admitted to the university after the first cut-off list was declared, which came out late on June 27. According to the university's authorities, 23,780 admissions took place till Tuesday.

University authorities said this year, colleges have over-admitted students and hence are treading cautiously with respect to the second cut-off list.

"As we have received over admissions even under the first list. The number of seats, however, remains limited. Students cannot expect the cut-off to fall down much even in subsequent lists. Only a marginal drop can be expected, especially in the most sought-after courses," said Rajeev Gupta, head, DU Admissions Committee.

The third cut-off list will be announced on July 9.

