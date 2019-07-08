Delhi University To Release Third Cut Off List Tomorrow; Marginal Dip Expected

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University's third cut off list expected soon

DU Admission 2019: Delhi University will release third cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses tomorrow. With admissions based on the second list being over, students who could not get a seat based on the second list are eagerly awaiting for the third list and are expecting a considerable dip in the cut off marks. The cut offs were higher in the first list and there wasn't any visible dip in the cut off percentage even in the second list.

As notified by the University, number of admissions in undergraduate courses stands at 36,850. The number of seats available in undergraduate courses in Delhi University stands at about 62,000.

While, students are expecting a considerable dip in the cut off percentage, going by the trends witnessed in past, the cut off may not see a considerable decrease.

The Arts and Humanities courses remain favorite among the students. According to Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and Physical Science have seen a high number of admissions this year.

Some of the courses like BA English (H), BA Journalism (H), BA Hindi (H), and BA Sanskrit (H) may have a third cut off at many colleges. There was no second cut off for BA Programme course in majority of the top colleges and the possibility of a third cut off is highly unlikely for this course.

Cut off for Science courses is also expected to remain high even in the third cut off.

