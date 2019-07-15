Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) Releases First Cut Off List

DU Admission 2019: NCWEB has released the first cut off list for undergraduate admission

Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has released the first cut off list for undergraduate admission. NCWEB has released the cut offs for BA Programme and B.Com. Several colleges have set 69 per cent for BA Programme course. The cut off for B.Com. is a bit higher for the top ranked colleges.

Miranda House and Hansraj College have set 85 per cent cut off for B.Com. Ramanujan College has set the cut off at 82 per cent and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce has set the cut off at 80 per cent.

Several colleges have set the cut off lower than 80 per cent for admission to B.Com. course.

NCWEB allows the option to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate degree for women students who cannot join a regular course. Students enrolled with NCWEB attend classes over the weekends and during academic breaks at the constituent college.

The admission process will be conducted from July 15 till July 17. Reporting time for admission is 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. After approval of admission, the applicant has to log on to the undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment. This may be done till 15:00 p.m. of the next day of the last day of that cut-off on which applicant is taking admission.

If seats remain vacant after the first round of admission, NCWEB will release second cut off list on July 20, 2019.

