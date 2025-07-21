Delhi University Cut-Off 2025 Released: Hindu College Sets Highest Benchmark At 950

DU Cut-Off 2025: Delhi University has released the college-wise cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions based on CUET UG 2024 results. The detailed list includes 1,528 course-college combinations and is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

This year, the highest cut-off was recorded at 950 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College. Other top colleges like St. Stephen's, Miranda House, LSR, SRCC, and Hansraj also set high benchmarks in popular programmes like Economics, History, Psychology, and English.

At the same time, some programmes, particularly in languages, saw much lower cut-offs. For example, Mata Sundri College for Women's BA (Hons.) Hindi has a cut-off of 65, while Zakir Hussain Delhi College's BA (Hons.) Urdu stands at 111.

Top DU Colleges and Their Cut-Off Highlights (General Category)

Hindu College

• BA (Hons.) Political Science - 950

• BA (Hons.) History - 914

• BA Program (History + Political Science) - 936

• B.Com (Hons.) - 912

• B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics - 818

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

• BA (Hons.) Psychology - 926

• BA (Hons.) Political Science - 915

• BA Program (Economics + Political Science) - 897

• B.Com (Hons.) - 906

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

• B.Com (Hons.) - 917

• BA (Hons.) Economics - 909

St. Stephen's College

• BA (Hons.) English - 926

• BA (Hons.) History - 918

• BA (Hons.) Economics - 904

Miranda House

• BA (Hons.) Political Science - 925

• BA (Hons.) History - 894

• BA (Hons.) Geography - 889

Kirori Mal College

• BA (Hons.) Political Science - 909

• BA (Hons.) History - 854

• B.Com (Hons.) - 897

Language And Regional Programmes with Lower Cut-Offs

• BA (Hons.) Hindi, Mata Sundri College - 65

• BA (Hons.) Urdu, Zakir Hussain Delhi College - 111

• BA (Hons.) Sanskrit, various colleges - ranges from 173 to 694

How to Check and Download DU Cut-Off 2024 List

Students can follow these simple steps to download the complete list of college-wise cut-offs:

Step 1. Visit the Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the "Undergraduate Admissions" section

Step 3. Look for the "CUET Cut-Off List 2024" link

Step 4. Choose your college and course to view detailed cut-offs

Step 5. Download the PDF document for reference

Step 6. Take a printout if needed

Full List Available For All Colleges

The full list of cut-off is also available for all major DU colleges, including prominent institutions like Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Kirori Mal College (KMC), Hansraj College, St. Stephen's College, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College, Jesus & Mary College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sri Venkateswara College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, and many more, offering a wide range of academic programs and opportunities for students.