DU Admission 2024: NCWEB Third Cut-off Released, Hansraj Tops For BCom Course

Delhi University Admission 2024: Delhi University has announced the third cut-off list for admissions to BA and BCom programmes under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the 2024-2025 academic session. Applicants can access PDFs containing programme and category-wise cut-off on the official website, du.ac.in. The admission process will start on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The official notification states, "The third cut-off list for BA (programme) and BCom courses under NCWEB for the 2024-2025 academic year will be available on Friday, September 6, 2024, on the website du.ac.in. Online admissions will begin on Saturday, September 7, 2024."

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2024: BA Programme

For the BA programme (History + Political Science), the highest cut-off for the General category is 87% at Miranda House College.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2024: BCom Programme

For BCom, the highest cut-off for the General category is 84% at Hansraj College, followed by 82% at Miranda House. The lowest cut-off is 50%, set by Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College.

3rd Cut-Off List 2024-2025 for NCWEB- BA (Programme)

3rd Cut-Off List 2024-2025 for NCWEB- BCom (Programme)