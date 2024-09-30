Delhi University Opens Admission Window For Vacant Seats, Check Details

Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2024-25: To fill the vacant seats in select undergraduate programmes and colleges, Delhi University (DU) has opened its admission window for a mop-up round. This round will be based on the merit scores of qualifying examinations and the specific eligibility criteria for each programme. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website.

Students can select from the available programmes and colleges starting at 5pm on September 30 until 11.59pm on October 2. Admissions will be processed by the colleges from 2pm on October 3 to 5pm on October 5. The deadline for fee payment is October 6 at 5pm.

The list of available seats for the mop-up round was released on September 27 at 5pm, which can be accessed on the official DU admissions website. Final registrations were accepted until 11.59pm on September 29. Those who have not secured admission to any programme at the university are eligible to register for this round. Additionally, the Centralized Seat Allocation System (CSAS) platform will be suspended during this period.

According to the university's notification, colleges will verify minimum eligibility, program-specific criteria, and category documents at the time of granting admissions, adhering to the guidelines outlined in this year's admissions bulletin.

Guidelines for admission: