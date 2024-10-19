Missed Delhi University Admissions? Check What Mop-Up Round Offers

Delhi University has announced mop-up round to fill the vacant seats in undergraduate courses. Interested and eligible candidates can access the details of the vacant seats by visiting the official website. The mop-up round will be conducted to fill the vacant seats in the 18 colleges, including 10 women's colleges.

In these 18 colleges, admissions will be granted directly based on 12th-grade board results instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Following the mop-up round, which concluded on October 18, students can pay their fees until October 19. As per Delhi University's admission branch, no further admissions will take place after this stage. Students who have already participated in earlier rounds are not eligible to apply during the mop-up round.

Several colleges under Delhi University still have vacant seats in courses such as Hindi Honours, Sanskrit Honours, Home Science, and various Science programs.

The colleges where students can secure admission after the mop-up round include:

Aditi College

Sister Nivedita College

Bharati College

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences for Women

Institute of Home Economics

Kalindi College

Lady Irwin College

Laxmibai College

PG DAV Evening College

Shaheed Rajguru College

Shyam Lal College

Shyam Lal Evening College

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College

Swami Shraddhanand College

Vivekananda College

Zakir Husain College

Zakir Husain Evening College

Delhi School of Journalism

For Delhi University's postgraduate admissions, CUET-PG scores are used. Applicants aiming to join more than 90 DU-affiliated colleges are required to register for and take the CUET exam. Once they qualify, they can apply for seat allocation through the university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Delhi University is regarded as one of the top universities in India, and securing admission requires passing the CUET exam for entry into any of its affiliated colleges.