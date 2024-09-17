Advertisement

Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 For Admissions To Undergraduate Courses

Candidates who applied for CSAS(UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as on 5 pm September 17, 2024 can participate in Spot Round-I.

Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 For Admissions To Undergraduate Courses
Candidates will have the option to apply for Spot Round 1 till September 19, 2024.
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule for Spot Round-I of allocations-cum admissions to the undergraduate programs in various colleges for the academic session 2024-25.

Candidates who applied for CSAS(UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as on 5 pm September 17, 2024 can participate in Spot Round-I. The dashboard of all the admitted candidates will be kept in freeze mode and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 5 pm September 17, 2024.

To be considered in a Spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Spot admission' through his/her dashboard. A desirous candidate will be able to select only those program + college combinations where the seats are vacant as per the category. 

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a Spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the Spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD and s(he) will be out of CSAS(UG)-2024. There will be no option of 'Upgrade' and 'Withdraw' during the Spot admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot admission round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round/s of Spot admission.

The university will display the vacant seats on September 18, 2024 around 10 am. Candidates will have the option to apply for Spot Round 1 from their dashboard till September 19, 2024 till 11: 59 pm. 

The university will declare the allocations by September 21, 2024 by 3 pm. 

The applicants can accept the allocated seats by September 22, 2024 till 11:59 pm.

The colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 21, 2024 by 3 pm to September 23, 2024 till 4:59 pm. 

The last date of online payment of fees by the candidate is September 24, 2024 4:59 pm. 
 

