School Of Open Learning (Delhi University) Releases B.Com. (H) Result

DU Result 2019: Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the result for undergraduate courses. The latest result to be released is for B.Com. (H) programme offered by SOL. The DU SOL result 2019 is available on the official website and candidates can check their result using their SOL roll number and exam roll number. SOL offers five undergraduate programmes - BA Programme, B.Com. , B.Com. (H), BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) English.

DU SOL Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: sol.du.ac.in.

Step two: Scroll down and click on the result link for the concerned programme.

Step three: Enter the required details. If need be, keep your exam admit card at hand to have access to the needed information for checking result.

Step four: Submit and view your result. Download the marks sheet.

DU SOL Result 2019: Direct Link

Meanwhile, Delhi University is still in the process of admitting students to its distance programmes. The last date to apply for admission to one of the courses offered by SOL is July 31, 2019.

The current academic session, on the other hand, for regular students enrolled with Delhi University began on July 20, 2019. The colleges affiliated with Delhi University are expected to release a sixth cut off list for vacant seats on August 1, 2019.

