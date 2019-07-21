Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result Announced For PG Courses

DUET 2019 Result For PG Courses: Know How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result for the exams held on July 5, 6 and 7 for M.Ed., MA Applied Psychology, MA Sociology and BA (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences. Close to 7,500 candidates had appeared for the exam. The DUET result for the exams held on July 3 and July 6 for LLB, BTech, B.Ed. and BA Multimedia and Mass Communication courses, was declared on July 16. Candidates can check the result on the official website of NTA.

DUET Result

A total number of 2,22,860 candidates had registered for the DUET which was held for six days in 18 shifts. "In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees," said the exam conducting agency.

"For this nationwide professional examination also, live CCTV Surveillance through more than 9000 CCTVs was carried out," it also said. "Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres," it added further.

