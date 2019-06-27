SRCC Releases Cut-Off, 98.75% For BA Economics (Hons)

In SRCC, the cut-off has remained the same for admission to BA Economics (Hons); 98.75%.

Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce or SRCC has released the first cut off list for admission to its two Undergraduate (UG) courses; B.Com. (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons). The cut off has increased for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Honours or Hons and is same as last year for Bachelor of Arts or B.A (Hons). Meanwhile, several other colleges, including Kirori Mal College, Dyal Singh College and Shivaji College have released the cut off list for various merit-based courses and the rest of the DU colleges are expected to release their lists soon.

For admission to B.Com. (Hons) course in SRCC, general category students would need 98.5% marks which shows a .75% increase from last year. The cut off has, however, remained the same for admission to BA Economics (Hons); 98.75%.

In St Stephen's College, Commerce stream students need to have a best of four percentage of 98.75 for applying to the BA (Honours) in Economics, while Humanities and Science students need to have 98.5 and 97.75 per cent, respectively.

In SRCC, students belonging to OBC category would need 96.50% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 96.75% (which remained unchanged from last year) marks for admission to BA Economics (H).

Students belonging to EWS category would need 97% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 98.25% marks for admission to BA Economics (H).

For SC category students, the cut off is 93.50% and 94.50% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively. For ST category candidates, the cut off is 89% and 92.50% for admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics (H) respectively.

"Candidates are advised to contact personally for completing the admission formalities within the schedule dates between 09 :00 AM to 01 :00 PM with the prescribed documents," said the SRCC cut-off notification.

