5 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, 10 Such Incidents In 3 Days

St Stephen's College on Wednesday reported receiving a bomb threat via email at approximately 7:15 am. The mail said that four IED bombs and two RDX have been planted in the premises and library of the college. The message added that the bombs and RDX would explode by 2:00 pm.

Upon receiving the alert, teams from PS Maurice Nagar, the North District Crime and Criminal Psychology Section (CCPS), Bomb Disposal Team (BDT), and Dog Squad reached the college. As of now, no suspicious objects have been found.

No other college has reported similar threats to us so far.

Notably, five schools so far in Delhi have received bomb threats through mail

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, received bomb threats via email this morning. Around 10 schools and one college received such bomb threats in the last three days."