Tesla To Open Delhi Showroom On August 11; Check Exact Location

Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to open its second showroom in Delhi on August 11. It follows the inaugural showroom of the brand in India opened in Mumbai's BKC on July 15. The latest dealership of the brand will be located at Worldmark, Aerocity, close to the New Delhi International Airport. Once it begins operations, the carmaker will be able to serve consumers in Delhi and the national capital region.

The Tesla Model Y was recently launched in the Indian market. On the same day, the official Indian website for the automaker went live. Initially, customers could only register their vehicles in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram. However, this has been updated, allowing users to register their cars in any state or union territory across the nation. In simpler terms, prospective buyers can now book and register their Tesla vehicles in their states.

Moreover, the website mentions that the on-road prices may differ due to various factors. It also highlights that customers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram will have priority for deliveries. Once the process is complete, the vehicle will be delivered directly to the consumer's location via a flat-bed truck. Although self-driving features can be obtained in India for Rs 6 lakh, this capability will be rolled out at a later time.

The manufacturer has released both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions of the car in India. The entry price for the RWD model is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range version is available for Rs 67.89 lakh. Consequently, the on-road cost for the RWD variant totals Rs 61.07 lakh, whereas the on-road price for the long-range version is Rs 69.15 lakh.

In India, the rear-wheel drive version of the Tesla Model Y can be opted for with either a 60 kWh or a larger 75 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant features a single electric motor that produces around 295 hp. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery is claimed to provide a WLTP range of 500 km when fully charged, while the long-range model is said to achieve a range of 622 km.