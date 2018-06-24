DU Admission 2018: Second Cut-Off List Today, 0.25 % Dip In SRCC For B.A. Economics (H); Live Updates

DU Admission 2018: Over 25% Seats Filled After First Cut-Off, Here's What You Can Expect From Second List
The cumulative list of DU cutoff will be released on the official website, du.ac.in.
DU Admission 2018: Second Cut-Off List Today @ Du.ac.in: Live Updates
June 24, 2018 2:30 pm: SRCC releases its second cut-off list for BA Economics (Hons) and BCom (Hons) courses.
#DuAdmission2018: #SRCC releases #DUSecondCutOff: #DUCutoff#DelhiUniversity#DelhiUniversityCutOffpic.twitter.com/77VbWdEVCO- Shihabudeen Kunju S (@skunjus) June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018 2:30 pm: The University of Delhi will release the second cut-off list anytime soon.
CommentsAccording to a varsity official, out of over 56,000 seats, 15,245 seats were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.
