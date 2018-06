DU Admission 2018: Second Cut-Off List Today, 0.25 % Dip In SRCC For B.A. Economics (H); Live Updates

The admission process for DU second cutoff list will be conducted from June 25 to June 27.

DU Admission 2018: Second Cut-Off List Today @ Du.ac.in: Live Updates

Delhi University is expected to release second cut-off as part of its undergraduates (UG) admission process today. The first cut-off was released on June 18 and the admission process based that list was held from June 19 to June 21. The admission process in Delhi University colleges based second cutoff list will be conducted from June 25 to June 27. As per the DU admission schedule released by the admission committee, DU has announced dates for five cut-offs in total, and further cut-off schedule will be announced depending on the vacant seats available in the colleges affiliated with the varsity.The cumulative list of DU cutoff will be released on the official website, du.ac.in. SRCC releases its second cut-off list for BA Economics (Hons) and BCom (Hons) courses.: The University of Delhi will release the second cut-off list anytime soon. According to a varsity official, out of over 56,000 seats, 15,245 seats were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.