DU Cut Off 2018: Cut Off Dips Marginally; Check Complete Second List For Science Streams

Delhi University releases second cut off for B.Sc. courses. Admission begins today.

Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 10:23 IST
New Delhi: Delhi University has released the second cut off for admission to undergraduate science courses. The admission process based on second cut off will begin today. The admission to most of the courses has closed in the second cut off for general category students, with only a few seats remaining only for reserved categories. Hindu College which held the beacon for highest cut off this year in the first list, has closed admission for all B.Sc. courses for general category, except B.Sc. Botany for which the cut off is 95%. 

At SGTB Khalsa, another college with one of the highest cut off for the season, admission has closed in B.Sc. Physics for general category candidates. However, seats remain for courses like B.Sc. Botany (90.66%), B.Sc. Chemistry (95.66%), B.Sc. Computer Science (96.50%), B.Sc. Electronics (95.33%), and B.Sc. Mathematics (95.75%). 

DU Cut Off 2018: Check Second Cut Off for SRCC, KMC

Daulat Ram College has closed admission for B.Sc. Chemistry (H), and B.Sc. Physics (H). Seats are available for B.Sc. Bio-Chemistry (H) at 94.66%, B.Sc. Botany (H) at 91.66%, B.Sc. Mathematics (H) at 95.25%, B.Sc. Zoology (H) at 94.33%, and B.Sc. Life Sciences (H) at 90.66%. 

Among South Campus colleges, admission has closed for B.Sc. Botany at Sri Venketeswara college but remain open for all other courses. The cut off has lowered by 1% for B.Sc. Statistics (H) from 96.75% to 95.75%. The cut off for B.Sc. Chemistry (H) is set at 94.66%, for B.Sc. Electronics (H) at 93.66%, for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) at 95.5%, and for B.Sc. Physics (H) 96.33%. Seats are also available in B.Sc. Polymer Sciences, and B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry. 

Check the complete second cut off for undergraduate courses in Science stream for Delhi University below:

The admission process begins today. Students would need to login to their account on the DU portal and submit their choice for course and college. Candidate will have to print admission form and submit the same with required documents at the concerned college. The payment will be done through the online portal. 

