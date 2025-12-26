US Launches Strikes Against ISIS Terrorists In Nigeria: Trump

The United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, claiming the group had been targeting Christians in the region.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)