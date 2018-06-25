DU Cut Off 2018: Second Cut Off Announced; Check Complete List For Arts, Commerce

Delhi University has announced second cut off for Arts and Commerce courses. Marginal dip in the percentage required for admission to top colleges.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 12:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DU Cut Off 2018: Second Cut Off Announced; Check Complete List For Arts, Commerce

Delhi University second cut off list announced for Arts, Commerce streams

New Delhi: Delhi University has released the second cut off for admission to undergraduate arts and commerce courses. The admission process based on second cut off will begin today. As per reports, 25% seats have filled at Delhi University colleges after the first cut off. The cut offs have dipped only marginally in the second list and students who were waiting for lower cut offs may have to wait till the third or fourth cut off. LSR which had set the highest cut off in the first list for BA Programme has closed admission for half of its courses. 

At LSR, admission has closed for BA Economics (H), BA History (H), BA Political Science (H), BA Psychology (H), BA Sociology (H), and B.Com. (H) Seats are available for BA English (H) at 97.25%, BA Hindi (H) at 85.75%, BA Journalism (H) at 97.5%, BA Philosophy (H) at 92.5%, BA Sanskrit (H) at 65.5% and BA Programme at 97.75%. 

At Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College, which is among the colleges to set high cut offs, seats have not filled completely in any of the courses. The cut offs have dropped marginally in the second list. The cut off for BA Economics (H) has gone down from 97.25% to 96.75%. The cut off for B.Com. has dropped from 96.75% to 96% and for B.Com. (H) has dropped from 96.75% to 96.25%. 

DU Cut Off 2018: Check Complete Second List For Science Courses

At Sri Venketeswara College, cut off for BA Economics (H) has dropped by 0.5%, from 97.75% to 97.25%. At Venketeswara college too, admission is open for all courses. 

Check the complete second cut off for undergraduate courses in Arts and Commerce streams below:

Comments

The admission process based on second cut off list begins today. Students would need to login to their account on the DU portal and submit their choice for course and college. Candidate will have to print admission form and submit the same with required documents at the concerned college. The payment will be done through the online portal. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi UniversityDU AdmissionDU Cut Off

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................