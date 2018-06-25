DU Cut Off 2018: Second Cut Off Announced; Check Complete List For Arts, Commerce

At LSR, admission has closed for BA Economics (H), BA History (H), BA Political Science (H), BA Psychology (H), BA Sociology (H), and B.Com. (H) Seats are available for BA English (H) at 97.25%, BA Hindi (H) at 85.75%, BA Journalism (H) at 97.5%, BA Philosophy (H) at 92.5%, BA Sanskrit (H) at 65.5% and BA Programme at 97.75%.
At Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College, which is among the colleges to set high cut offs, seats have not filled completely in any of the courses. The cut offs have dropped marginally in the second list. The cut off for BA Economics (H) has gone down from 97.25% to 96.75%. The cut off for B.Com. has dropped from 96.75% to 96% and for B.Com. (H) has dropped from 96.75% to 96.25%.
At Sri Venketeswara College, cut off for BA Economics (H) has dropped by 0.5%, from 97.75% to 97.25%. At Venketeswara college too, admission is open for all courses.
Check the complete second cut off for undergraduate courses in Arts and Commerce streams below:
The admission process based on second cut off list begins today. Students would need to login to their account on the DU portal and submit their choice for course and college. Candidate will have to print admission form and submit the same with required documents at the concerned college. The payment will be done through the online portal.
