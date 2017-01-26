Delhi's Manish Sisodia Inaugurates First 'Model Government School' In Delhi

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue area has become the first government school in the national capital to boast of audio visual teaching aids, projector in classrooms and a swanky building.The first state-of-art "model government school" is part of Delhi Government's project to create model schools with neat, hygienic ambience and all teaching aids to promote quality education in the capital.The school was formally inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia."Great leadership comes with greater responsibility, let's continue to set more examples in the face of revamping government schools."Children will be studying using top class infrastructure. This convenience is just a foundation of education not the ultimate goal. It is the quality of education that matters more than just providing basic convenience," Mr Sisodia said at the inauguration.Delhi Government aims to create 54 such model schools with basic facilities like classroom furniture, projectors, RO drinking water and clean toilets.This effort is a part of the ambitious project "Chunauti 2018" where the AAP dispensation aims to improve infrastructure of government schools while imparting basic skills like reading, writing and learning with trained teachers and an education makeover.