Fire Erupts At Generator Near AAP Office On Rouse Avenue Road In Delhi

A fire erupted at a generator near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Rouse Avenue Road in Delhi on Sunday evening.

The fire officials however immediately reached the site upon the information and doused the blaze.

Fire broke out in a generator outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi this evening. It was soon doused off. No casualties/injuries were reported.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in a warehouse near National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Greater Noida, police said.

No casualties have been reported, they said. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

