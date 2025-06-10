Video: Massive Fire At Residential Building In Delhi's Dwarka

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka. Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Some people are feared to be trapped. According to the initial investigation, no injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out in a residential building, Sabad Apartment, in Dwarka Sector-13. The fire department has deployed sky lift to rescue people, if in case anyone is trapped.

The visuals from the ground show a house engulfed in fire, with massives flames erupting out of windows. In another video, clouds of smoke can be seen billowing.

The incident reportedly happened at 10 am. More information is awaited.