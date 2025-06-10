Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Massive Fire At Residential Building In Delhi's Dwarka

Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Massive Fire At Residential Building In Delhi's Dwarka
A fire broke out in a residential building, Sabad Apartment, in Dwarka Sector-13.
New Delhi:

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka. Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Some people are feared to be trapped. According to the initial investigation, no injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out in a residential building, Sabad Apartment, in Dwarka Sector-13. The fire department has deployed sky lift to rescue people, if in case anyone is trapped.

The visuals from the ground show a house engulfed in fire, with massives flames erupting out of windows. In another video, clouds of smoke can be seen billowing.

The incident reportedly happened at 10 am. More information is awaited.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Fire, Dwarka Fire Apartment News, Dwarka Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com