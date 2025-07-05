Advertisement
Man Found Dead In Lift After Fire At Vishal Mega Mart In Delhi's Karol Bagh

The fire at the popular retail chain store also destroyed fabric, groceries, and other items.

Read Time: 1 min
Man Found Dead In Lift After Fire At Vishal Mega Mart In Delhi's Karol Bagh
Thirteen fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a massive fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday.

The victim, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh, was trapped inside the lift after a fire broke out in the four-storey building, officials said.

The fire at the popular retail chain store also destroyed fabric, groceries, and other items.

Thirteen fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

During the search and rescue operations, the firefighters said there was a lack of adequate ventilation in the building. To create a ventilation system and allow smoke and heat to escape, they tried to break a wall on the third floor.

While the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, preliminary reports suggest that an electrical fault or short circuit may have triggered the fire.

