Fire Breaks Out At Police Yard In Delhi's Wazirabad, Over 150 Vehicles Burnt

The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

Read Time: 1 min
The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a police 'malkhana' (yard) in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area early Sunday, damaging over 150 vehicles, police said.

The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, they said.

The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.

According to a police source, over 150 vehicles -- four wheelers and two wheelers -- were burnt by the fire.

Police have launched a probe to know about the cause of the blaze. Teams are also checking CCTV footage, the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

