Video: Gangsters Deliver Extortion Note To Delhi Showroom, Fire In The Air

Three armed men reached the showroom and fired multiple rounds

Three gangsters entered a West Delhi showroom in broad daylight yesterday, gave the owner an extortion note with an amount written on it, fired multiple times in the air to drive home their message, and then boldly walked out.

A CCTV camera outside the showroom captured the audacity with which the criminals carried out the extortion attempt at a showroom in the national capital in full public view. The shooters, it is learnt, are from the Jitendra Gogi gang. While gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead at Rohini court in 2021, his aide Deepak Boxer, who is in jail, heads the gang now. This gang also has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The CCTV footage shows three people walking towards the entrance to the showroom. They are armed and their faces are covered. The one at the front is seen wearing a helmet and holding a piece of paper. As he enters the showroom, the other two men start firing in the air, clearly to create panic. Soon, the man who went inside comes out and joins the other two in firing shots. The three then walk away. One of them turns back and fires more shots.

The extortion note has a photograph of Gogi with another gangster, Kuldeep Fajja. It names "Yogesh Dhaiya", "Fajje Bhai" and "Monti Mann" and "10 Cr" is written on it.

According to police sources, the gang has recently started making extortion demands in this manner. The threat -- and the bold manner in which it was made -- is being seen as the gang's challenge to Delhi Police. On Monday, two firing incidents occurred in Delhi's Nangloi and Alipur. The Gogi gang's name came up in these cases too.

Senior police officers have told news agency ANI that a police case has been registered. A police team has inspected the spot and efforts are on to trace the accused, police said.