Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19

Arvind Kejriwal went back to Tihar Jail on June 2 after the last phase of voting ended on June 1 (File)

Arvind Kejriwal's request for an extension of his interim bail on medical grounds has been rejected by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court this afternoon. The Delhi Chief Minister will remain in Delhi's Tihar Jail and his judicial custody has been extended till June 19.

The Aam Aadmi Party boss was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10, 40 days after his arrest on April 1, till June 1 - the final phase of voting for the seven-stage Lok Sabha polls.

The court said pleas to extend relief beyond that date would be heard later - Mr Kejriwal's legal team had sought bail till July, i.e., until after the election and the formation of the new government.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister surrendered before Tihar jail authorities after a long-winded detour through the national capital. He left home around 3 pm on Sunday and went to Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, he went to the Hanuman Mandir and then to the AAP headquarters before reaching the national capital's infamous jail, from where he left 21 days ago on interim bail.

His Tihar stay was punctuated by a huge row over his diabetes and other medication, with the Chief Minister and his party accusing authorities of withholding his medicines. The Enforcement Directorate countered the claims and said that the food, which came from Mr Kejriwal's home, was inappropriate for diabetics.

Mr Kejriwal sought an extension of his bail on health grounds on June 1 but got no relief.

"I don't know what these people will do to me... We are disciples of Bhagat Singh. We are going to jail to save the country... When power becomes a dictatorship, jail becomes a responsibility," he said.