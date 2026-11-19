Samuel McKee, a man in the United States, recently shared an incident in which he was almost disembowelled by a hippo while on safari on his honeymoon in Africa, but his wife bravely punched it in the head to save his life, The Guardian reported.

The 31-year-old and his wife, Anna, had been together for 13 years and married in Portugal just ten days earlier before travelling to Botswana's Okavango Delta.

While they were enjoying a canoe trip, their boat drifted near a mother hippo guarding two calves. The group had been warned to keep their distance from the mother hippo and her young.

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But their canoe got separated from the rest of the group. Moments later, McKee saw the hippo charging with its jaws wide open.

“It was like being struck by a car,” he wrote in an article for the Guardian. “I was knocked underwater and pinned to the bottom of the swamp.”

Knocked out of the boat, he felt pressure across his chest and back before the animal's jaws clamped onto his leg.

Seeing her husband in the hippo's mouth, Anna ran through the shallow water toward the animal and punched it near the face.

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“I surfaced and tried to walk. I felt pain in my back, looked down and saw my intestines hanging out,” he wrote.

He was rescued after spending hours in agonising pain. He was eventually rescued by a medevac helicopter and received treatment in a hospital in South Africa.

He underwent emergency surgery and stayed for 19 days. His injuries included punctures to his back, thigh, and arm, broken ribs and vertebrae, and crushed intestines and damage to internal organs, requiring multiple digestive-tract surgeries.