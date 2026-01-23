Advertisement

Ashok Leyland Revives Taurus And Hippo Truck Range In India

The Taurus and Hippo are heavy-duty trucks representing the brand among high-horsepower tipper offerings.

Ashok Leyland launches Taurus and Hippo truck range

Ashok Leyland has relaunched its Taurus and Hippo truck nameplates, reviving brands that shaped India's heavy commercial vehicle market for decades.

Taurus returns as the high-horsepower tipper range, while Hippo serves as the tractor portfolio flagship. Both use Ashok Leyland's AVTR modular platform and feature 8.0-litre A-Series 6-cylinder engines delivering 360 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque.

Hippo gained prominence from the 1980s to the early 2000s as a heavy hauler. Taurus debuted as India's first multi-axle truck and remains a generic term for such vehicles among operators.

The models target mining, infrastructure, and construction sectors. They include heavy-duty drivetrains, reinforced chassis, Hill Start Assist, and Automatic Traction Control as standard. Hippo offers optional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Tire Pressure Monitoring.

"Taurus and Hippo are purpose-built for heavy-duty requirements of mining, infrastructure, and construction applications. The new truck range is powered by Ashok Leyland's A-Series 6-cylinder engines, now with industry-leading peak torque and power, delivering unmatched durability and reliability, higher productivity and faster turnaround times," Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said in a statement.

The trucks will roll out via Ashok Leyland's nationwide dealership network, aiming to reinforce the company's position in high-horsepower segments while building on its heritage. This relaunch taps into operator familiarity with the brands. The AVTR platform enables shared components for efficiency, and the A-Series engine provides consistent performance across applications.

Ashok Leyland's move aligns with the rising demand for robust trucks in infrastructure projects. Taurus tippers suit payload-heavy tasks, while Hippo tractors handle long-haul needs. Pricing and exact availability dates were not disclosed yet.

