Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Inaugurate Ashok Leyland's EV Plant In Uttar Pradesh

Ashok Leyland inaugurated a new manufacturing plant for commercial vehicles in Lucknow, signaling the company's entry into the clean mobility sector of Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of the facility, located in the Sarojini Nagar Industrial area near Lucknow Airport, was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The MoU was signed in September 2023, with land allotment in January 2024. Construction completed in 18 months. Initial annual capacity is 2,500 units, expanding to 5,000 in phases. The plant produces 17-18 seater buses priced at Rs 15 lakh for school and inter-city use.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldos First Major Car Ad Wasnt A Supercar, It Was A Suzuki Swift

The company claims that the facility generates direct and indirect jobs for thousands. Hinduja Group and the UP government will sign an MoU for the annual skill training of 10,000 youth. UP held 19 percent of India's EV market in 2024 and operates 700 electric buses under FAME schemes.

Talking about the development, said, "The project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to industrial growth alongside environmental protection, as well as the shared resolve to prepare for global challenges such as climate change and environmental disruptions. The electric vehicle manufacturing facility is part of these efforts and has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth in Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read: New Kia EV2 Unveiled As Brands Smallest EV Yet, Offers 448 Km Range

The state hosts 55 percent of India's expressways, most metro cities, the largest rail network, two freight corridors, rapid rail, and inland waterways. Leads in mobile manufacturing, electronics. Hosts 18,000 startups, 76 incubators, 7 Centres of Excellence, 8 unicorns.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and MD-CEO Shenu Agarwal. Others included Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Ministers Suresh Khanna, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Dayashankar Singh, and MLA Rajeshwar Singh.